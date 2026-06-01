Monday, June 1, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsFloridaRetailSoutheast

Colliers Negotiates $25M Sale of Grocery-Anchored Retail Center in Orlando

by Abby Cox

ORLANDO, FLA. — Colliers has negotiated the sale of West Colonial Oaks, a 161,333-square-foot, grocery-anchored retail center located at the intersection of West Colonial Drive and Hiawassee Road in Orlando. A Dallas-based family office purchased the property for $25 million. Brad Peterson and Whitaker Leonhardt of Colliers represented the seller, Newport Capital Partners, in the transaction. West Colonial Oaks was 95 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including SuperFresh Market, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Family Dollar and Crazy Buffet. In November 2025, Japanese-inspired lifestyle and department store TesoLife signed a long-term lease at the center, in addition to Olive Garden and 7Brew, a drive-thru only coffee chain.

You may also like

JLL Negotiates Sale of 838,446 SF Industrial Facility...

Partnership Purchases 1.3 MSF Industrial Property in Phoenix

PCCP, Alliance Residential Buy 184-Unit Multifamily Community in...

Pebblebrook Sells Chamberlain West Hollywood Hotel Near Los...

SimonCRE Acquires 10 Acres to Develop Prasada East...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 10,640 SF...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of Self-Storage Development...

SAGE Arranges $21.5M Sale of Northern New Jersey...

Travel + Leisure Breaks Ground on $150M Sports...