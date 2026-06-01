Colliers Negotiates $25M Sale of Grocery-Anchored Retail Center in Orlando

ORLANDO, FLA. — Colliers has negotiated the sale of West Colonial Oaks, a 161,333-square-foot, grocery-anchored retail center located at the intersection of West Colonial Drive and Hiawassee Road in Orlando. A Dallas-based family office purchased the property for $25 million. Brad Peterson and Whitaker Leonhardt of Colliers represented the seller, Newport Capital Partners, in the transaction. West Colonial Oaks was 95 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including SuperFresh Market, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Family Dollar and Crazy Buffet. In November 2025, Japanese-inspired lifestyle and department store TesoLife signed a long-term lease at the center, in addition to Olive Garden and 7Brew, a drive-thru only coffee chain.