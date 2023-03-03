Colliers Negotiates $26M Acquisition of Gifford Business Park in San Bernardino, California

Gifford Business Park in San Bernardino, Calif., features seven buildings offering a total of 156,717 square feet of industrial space.

SAN BERNARDINO, CALIF. — Colliers has arranged the sale of Gifford Business Park, a seven-building industrial business park in the Inland Empire submarket of San Bernardino. MIG acquired the asset from Positive Investments for $26 million.

Christopher Smith and Andrey Mindirgasov of Colliers represented the buyer, while Alan Pekarcik of Kidder Mathews represented the seller in the deal.

Located at 750-760 E. Central Ave. and 765-791 S. Gifford Ave., Gifford Business Park features 156,717 square feet of industrial space. The park offers 78 units, ranging from 910 square feet to 19,302 square feet, across seven buildings.