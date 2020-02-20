Colliers Negotiates 27,681 SF Industrial Lease in Brooklyn

The new space is located at Liberty View Industrial Plaza.

NEW YORK CITY — Colliers International has negotiated a 27,681-square-foot industrial lease for hair care brand Prose in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn. Prose will move its manufacturing operations to the new space at Liberty View Industrial Plaza, located at 850 Third Ave. The building comprises 350,000 square feet of office space, and 500,000 square feet of industrial space. Marcus Rayner of Colliers represented Prose in the lease negotiations. Partnership of Madison Capital and Salmar Properties owns the building.