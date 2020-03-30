REBusinessOnline

Colliers Negotiates $3.2M Sale of Retail Strip Center in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. — Colliers International has negotiated the $3.2 million sale of Villages at Apalachee, a 9,026-square-foot retail strip center in Tallahassee. The property is situated at 1435 E. Lafayette St., two miles east of downtown Tallahassee and across the street from Governor’s Square Mall. Villages at Apalachee was fully leased to Uncle Maddio’s Pizza, Allure Nails, Vape Haven and Aveda-Soleil Hair Salon at the time of sale. Mike Milano, Sean Glickman, Chris Smith and Brandon Rapone of Colliers represented the seller, Shuler Properties, in the transaction. EM Real Estate Development Florida LLC, which is affiliated with an investment firm based in California, acquired the asset.

