Colliers Negotiates $3.8M Sale of Grocery-Anchored Retail Property in Metro Atlanta

Indian Creek Crossing is situated at 4100 Redan Road in Stone Mountain, Ga., 11 miles east of downtown Atlanta.

STONE MOUNTAIN, GA. — Colliers International has negotiated the $3.8 million sale of Indian Creek Crossing, a 63,650-square-foot, grocery-anchored shopping center in Stone Mountain. Food Depot anchors the center, which was 88 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Family Dollar and local retailers. Indian Creek Crossing is situated at 4100 Redan Road, 11 miles east of downtown Atlanta. Joe Montgomery and Tony D’Ambrosio of Colliers represented the seller, Tarrytown, N.Y.-based DLC Management. Locally based private investor Vishal I LLC acquired the asset, which was originally built in 1994.

