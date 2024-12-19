Thursday, December 19, 2024
IndustrialLeasing ActivityTexas

Colliers Negotiates 31,760 SF Industrial Lease in San Marcos, Texas

by Taylor Williams

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS — Colliers has negotiated a 31,760-square-foot industrial lease in San Marcos, located roughly midway between Austin and San Antonio. The tenant, Ohio-based supplier OTC Industrial Technologies, is taking space at Clovis Crossing, a newly constructed development that comprises two buildings totaling 213,125 square feet. Shane Woloshan, Nolan Babb, Travis Hicks, Chase Clancy and Michael Modesett of Colliers represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Carter Thurmond, Nash Frisbie and Bailey Sousa of Transwestern represented the landlord, New Jersey-based Denholtz Properties.

