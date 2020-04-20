REBusinessOnline

Colliers Negotiates $34.7M Sale of Sage Apartments in Escondido, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Multifamily, Western

Sage-Apartments-Escondido-CA

Sage Apartments in Escondido, Calif., features 137 units in a mix of one- and two-bedroom layouts.

ESCONDIDO, CALIF. — Colliers International has arranged the sale of Sage Apartments, a multifamily community located at 1920 and 1960 E. Grand Ave. in Escondido. Clear Sky Escondido LP sold the asset to Subsidiaria de Santa Jacinto LLC for $34.7 million, or $253,285 per unit.

Peter Scepanovia and Corey McHenry of Colliers International San Diego Region’s Multifamily Advisory Group represented the seller in the transaction.

Totaling 86,748 square feet, Sage Apartments features 137 units in a mix of one- and two-bedroom layouts. Over the past three years, the seller made various interior and exterior upgrades to the 1970-era property. The new owner plans to continue the upgrades and renovations.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

FEATURED PROPERTY
Click here to see more featured properties.
Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Featured Properties  
Conferences
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Jun
25
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2020
Jun
25
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business