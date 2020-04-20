Colliers Negotiates $34.7M Sale of Sage Apartments in Escondido, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Multifamily, Western

Sage Apartments in Escondido, Calif., features 137 units in a mix of one- and two-bedroom layouts.

ESCONDIDO, CALIF. — Colliers International has arranged the sale of Sage Apartments, a multifamily community located at 1920 and 1960 E. Grand Ave. in Escondido. Clear Sky Escondido LP sold the asset to Subsidiaria de Santa Jacinto LLC for $34.7 million, or $253,285 per unit.

Peter Scepanovia and Corey McHenry of Colliers International San Diego Region’s Multifamily Advisory Group represented the seller in the transaction.

Totaling 86,748 square feet, Sage Apartments features 137 units in a mix of one- and two-bedroom layouts. Over the past three years, the seller made various interior and exterior upgrades to the 1970-era property. The new owner plans to continue the upgrades and renovations.