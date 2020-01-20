Colliers Negotiates 349,050 SF Industrial Lease for Wholesome Sweeteners Near Houston

Wholesome Sweeteners will occupy approximately 350,000 square feet at Victory Commons in metro Houston.

DEER PARK, TEXAS — Colliers International has negotiated a 349,050-square-foot industrial lease for organic food company Wholesome Sweeteners at Victory Commons Center in Deer Park, an eastern suburb of Houston. Victory Commerce Center features a cross-dock configuration, 32-foot clear heights, 185-foot truck court depths, 256 car parking spaces, an ESFR sprinkler system and an additional acre for storage or trailer parking. In addition, the property is located within 10 miles of Beltway 8, Interstate 10 and the Barbours Cut and Bayport Container terminals at Port Houston. Jon Lindenberger, Walter Menuet and Paul Dominique of Colliers represented the landlord, Crow Holdings Industrial, in the lease negotiations. Ryan Fuselier and Carl Mueller of JLL represented Wholesome Sweeteners.