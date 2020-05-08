REBusinessOnline

Colliers Negotiates 38,400 SF Office Lease for City of Richmond

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Office, Southeast, Virginia

The new office for the City of Richmond’s Office of the General Registrar is situated at 2134 W. Laburnum Ave., five miles northwest from downtown Richmond.

RICHMOND, VA. — Colliers International has negotiated a 38,400-square-foot office lease for the City of Richmond to relocate its Office of the General Registrar. The property is situated at 2134 W. Laburnum Ave., five miles northwest from downtown Richmond. The office is adjacent to where Interstates 195 and 64 merge. The previous office is located at 900 E. Broad St. in downtown Richmond. Harrison Hall and Will Bradley of Colliers represented the landlord, DAR Enterprises LLC, in the transaction.

