Colliers Negotiates 393,625 SF Industrial Lease in West Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Colliers has negotiated a 393,625-square-foot industrial lease in West Dallas. According to LoopNet Inc., the property at 3700 Pinnacle Point Drive was built in 2001 and spans roughly 1 million square feet. James Min, Brad Balke, Chris Teesdale and Tom Pearson represented the tenant, Kumho Tire, in the lease negotiations. Southern California-based investment firm Cohen Asset Management owns the property in partnership with Dallas-based Lincoln Property Co. The deal brings the building to full occupancy.

