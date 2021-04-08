REBusinessOnline

Colliers Negotiates $4.7M Sale of Industrial Building in Las Vegas

6280-Annie-Oakley-Dr-Las-Vegas-NV

The property at 6280 Annie Oakley Drive in Las Vegas features 23,604 square feet of industrial space.

LAS VEGAS — Colliers International has arranged the sale of an industrial property located at 6280 Annie Oakley Drive in Las Vegas. 1201 American Pacific LLC acquired the asset from JPFH II LLC for $4.7 million.

Suzette LaGrange and Kara Walker of Colliers represented the seller, while Dan Doherty, Paul Sweetland, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers represented the buyer in the deal.

