REBusinessOnline

Colliers Negotiates $4.9M Sale of Transit-Oriented Development Site in Minnetonka

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily

Linden Street Partners purchased the site with plans to break ground on a 275-unit apartment complex.

MINNETONKA, MINN. — Colliers | Minneapolis-St. Paul has negotiated the sale of a 3.9-acre development site within Opus Park in Minnetonka for $4.9 million. The site presents a transit-oriented development opportunity, as it is adjacent to the Opus Light Rail Transit (LRT) station along the Southwest Light Rail Line. The buyer, Pittsburgh-based Linden Street Partners, plans to break ground on a 275-unit apartment complex later this year. Andy Heieie, Ted Bickel and Jeff Budish of Colliers represented the seller, Newport Partners.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ Walker & Dunlop
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews


Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  