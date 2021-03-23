Colliers Negotiates $4.9M Sale of Transit-Oriented Development Site in Minnetonka

Linden Street Partners purchased the site with plans to break ground on a 275-unit apartment complex.

MINNETONKA, MINN. — Colliers | Minneapolis-St. Paul has negotiated the sale of a 3.9-acre development site within Opus Park in Minnetonka for $4.9 million. The site presents a transit-oriented development opportunity, as it is adjacent to the Opus Light Rail Transit (LRT) station along the Southwest Light Rail Line. The buyer, Pittsburgh-based Linden Street Partners, plans to break ground on a 275-unit apartment complex later this year. Andy Heieie, Ted Bickel and Jeff Budish of Colliers represented the seller, Newport Partners.