Colliers Negotiates 431,720 SF Industrial Lease Extension in Southern New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Colliers has negotiated a 431,720-square-foot industrial lease extension in the Southern New Jersey community of Florence Township. The cross-dock, single-tenant building at 1500 John Galt Way is located within The Haines Center Industrial Park and features clear heights of 30 to 37 feet. Marc Isdaner and Alex Stringfellow of Colliers represented the tenant, paper products provider Sylvamo North America, in the lease negotiations. Regional developer Whitesell Construction Co. owns the property.

