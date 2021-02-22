REBusinessOnline

Colliers Negotiates $43M Sale of Historic Keystone Apartments in San Francisco

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Multifamily, Western

Originally developed in 1910 as a hotel, Keystone Apartments features 87 apartments in San Francisco’s Nob Hill neighborhood.

SAN FRANCISCO — Colliers International has arranged the sale of Keystone Apartments, a multifamily property located in San Francisco’s Nob Hill neighborhood. A San Francisco-based family sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $43 million.

Located at 1369 Hyde St., the seven-story building features 87 apartments in a mix of 13 efficiency units, one studio, 31 one-bedroom units, 35 two-bedroom units and six two-bedroom “plus” units. At the time of sale, the property was 20 percent vacant.

The property is historically and culturally significant to San Francisco as it appeared in the 1982 film 48 Hours starring Eddie Murphy and Nick Note, and has served as a general landmark for the city since its opening in 1910. The Keystone Apartments name is derived from its original developer, Keystone Real Estate Co., which developed the property as a hotel.

The Devincenti Lagomarsino Team of Colliers, led by Dustin Dolby, represented the seller in the transaction.

