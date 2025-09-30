Tuesday, September 30, 2025
IndustrialLeasing ActivityTexas

Colliers Negotiates 48,000 SF Industrial Lease in Northwest Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Colliers has negotiated a 48,000-square-foot lease in the Jersey Village area of northwest Houston. According to LoopNet Inc. the building at 7420 Security Way was built in 2006 and totals 191,594 square feet. Barrett Gibson and David McMahon of Colliers represented the tenant Hospitality Solutions Inc., which also recently subleased 26,847 square feet of space in North Houston to an unnamed user, in the lease negotiations. The name and representative of the landlord were not disclosed.

