Colliers Negotiates $4M Sale of CVS-Occupied Property in Paducah, Kentucky

The building was originally developed in 1999 and is located at 3001 Lone Oak Road in Paducah, Ky. There are 19 years remaining on CVS’ 20-year lease extension.

PADUCAH, KY. — Colliers International has negotiated the $4 million sale of a 10,121-square-foot CVS/pharmacy-occupied property in Paducah. The building was originally developed in 1999 and is located at 3001 Lone Oak Road. There are 19 years remaining on CVS’ 20-year lease extension. Jon Busse of Colliers represented the buyer, Emerald Paducah LLC, in the transaction. The new ownership acquired the asset to partially complete a 1031 exchange. Matt Berres of Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) represented the seller, WEC 99J-32 LLC.