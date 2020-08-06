Colliers Negotiates $4M Sale of CVS-Occupied Property in Paducah, Kentucky
PADUCAH, KY. — Colliers International has negotiated the $4 million sale of a 10,121-square-foot CVS/pharmacy-occupied property in Paducah. The building was originally developed in 1999 and is located at 3001 Lone Oak Road. There are 19 years remaining on CVS’ 20-year lease extension. Jon Busse of Colliers represented the buyer, Emerald Paducah LLC, in the transaction. The new ownership acquired the asset to partially complete a 1031 exchange. Matt Berres of Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) represented the seller, WEC 99J-32 LLC.
