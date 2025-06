BAYTOWN, TEXAS — Colliers has negotiated a 59,400-square-foot industrial lease in the eastern Houston suburb of Baytown. The tenant was not disclosed. Completed in 2019, the building at 1203 Thompson Park Drive features 28-foot clear heights, 17 dock-high positions, an oversized ramp door, an ESFR sprinkler system, 1,800 square feet of office space and 25 trailer parking stalls. Barrett Gibson and Jason Tangen of Colliers represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations.