Colliers Negotiates $61.5M Sale of Camarillo Village Square in Southern California

CAMARILLO, CALIF. — Colliers’ National Retail Capital Markets has arranged the $61.5 million sale of Camarillo Village Square, a grocery-anchored shopping center in Camarillo.

Anchor tenants at the 247,000-square-foot property are Sprouts Farmers Market, Rite Aid, Big 5 Sporting Goods and PetSmart. The asset is located at 1656-2350 Las Posas Road.

Donahue Schriber sold the property to an undisclosed buyer in an off-market transaction. According to Colliers, the sale was the largest priced retail transaction year-to-date in Southern California.

El Warner of Colliers represented the seller in the deal.

