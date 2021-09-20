Colliers Negotiates 63,347 SF Industrial Lease in Pennsauken, New Jersey

TopPop, a provider of packaging products and services for frozen alcoholic beverages, will occupy the entirety of the industrial property at 6901 N. Crescent Blvd. in Pennsauken, New Jersey.

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. — Colliers International has negotiated a 63,347-square-foot industrial lease at 6901 N. Crescent Blvd. in Pennsauken, located in Southern New Jersey. Ian Richman and Marc Isdaner of Colliers represented the landlord, Velocity Venture Partners, in the transaction. Scott Mertz of NAI Mertz represented the tenant, TopPop, a provider of packaging for frozen alcoholic beverages. TopPop expects its new facility to be operational by January.