REBusinessOnline

Colliers Negotiates 63,347 SF Industrial Lease in Pennsauken, New Jersey

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, New Jersey, Northeast

6901-N.-Crescent-Blvd.-Pennsauken-New-Jersey

TopPop, a provider of packaging products and services for frozen alcoholic beverages, will occupy the entirety of the industrial property at 6901 N. Crescent Blvd. in Pennsauken, New Jersey.

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. — Colliers International has negotiated a 63,347-square-foot industrial lease at 6901 N. Crescent Blvd. in Pennsauken, located in Southern New Jersey. Ian Richman and Marc Isdaner of Colliers represented the landlord, Velocity Venture Partners, in the transaction. Scott Mertz of NAI Mertz represented the tenant, TopPop, a provider of packaging for frozen alcoholic beverages. TopPop expects its new facility to be operational by January.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
22
Webinar: Seniors Housing — Using Technology to Reduce Operational Costs & Enhance the Resident Experience
Sep
28
Webinar: Seniors Housing Valuation Outlook — Fundamental Marketplace Drivers in Today’s Environment
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews