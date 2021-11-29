Colliers Negotiates $7.3M Acquisition of Marco Apartments in North Seattle

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Washington, Western

Located in Seattle’s Roosevelt submarket, The Marco features 25 apartments.

SEATTLE — Colliers has arranged the purchase of The Marco, a multifamily property located in the Roosevelt submarket of North Seattle. An undisclosed seller sold the asset for $7.3 million.

Tim McKay, Dan Chhan, Sam Wayne, Matt Kemper and Adam Groberman of Colliers represented the buyers, a local syndication group, in the transaction.

Located at 9100 Roosevelt Way NE, The Marco features 25 apartments. The property was originally built in 1970 and is currently renting as market-rate apartments. Fourteen of the 25 units have been renovated over the last two years.