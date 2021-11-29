REBusinessOnline

Colliers Negotiates $7.3M Acquisition of Marco Apartments in North Seattle

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Washington, Western

The-Marco-Seattle-WA

Located in Seattle’s Roosevelt submarket, The Marco features 25 apartments.

SEATTLE — Colliers has arranged the purchase of The Marco, a multifamily property located in the Roosevelt submarket of North Seattle. An undisclosed seller sold the asset for $7.3 million.

Tim McKay, Dan Chhan, Sam Wayne, Matt Kemper and Adam Groberman of Colliers represented the buyers, a local syndication group, in the transaction.

Located at 9100 Roosevelt Way NE, The Marco features 25 apartments. The property was originally built in 1970 and is currently renting as market-rate apartments. Fourteen of the 25 units have been renovated over the last two years.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
1
Webinar: Smarter Cleaning for Retail, Grocery & Restaurant Facilities
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  