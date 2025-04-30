Wednesday, April 30, 2025
815-Sievers-Duecy-Blvd-Everett-WA
The 26,666-square-foot property at 815 Sievers-Duecy Blvd. in Everett, Wash., offers 24,070 square feet of industrial space and 2,596 square feet of office space.
Colliers Negotiates $8.3M Sale of Industrial Property in Everett, Washington

by Amy Works

EVERETT, WASH. — Colliers has arranged the sale of an industrial facility located at 815 Sievers-Duecy Blvd. in Everett. Underwood Gartland 64 LLC sold the property to a privately held family business, which is one of the largest HVAC operators on the West Coast, for $8.3 million. Totaling 26,666 square feet, the property offers a clear height of 24 feet, 24,070 square feet of warehouse space, 2,596 square feet of office space, ESFR sprinklers, 600 amps of 3-phase power and dock-high and drive-in loading.

