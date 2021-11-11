Colliers Negotiates $9.2M Sale of Long Island Industrial Building

SHIRLEY, N.Y. — Colliers International has negotiated the $9.2 million sale of a 61,916-square-foot industrial building in the Long Island community of Shirley. The sales price equates to $149 per square foot. The building is leased to rubber products supplier Frank Lowe for the next five years. Jordan Baruch and Matthew Kucker of Colliers represented the buyer, Port Washington, N.Y.-based BEB Capital, in the transaction. Jason Maietta, Tommy Rosati and Brandon Lichtenstein, also with Colliers, represented the seller, Warco LLC, a real estate entity affiliated with Frank Lowe.