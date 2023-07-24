Monday, July 24, 2023
BioPlus Specialty Pharmacy Services and Hellman Worldwide Logistics have leased 4740 Victory Lane.
Colliers Negotiates Lease-up of 130,582 SF Industrial Building in Indianapolis

by Kristin Harlow

INDIANAPOLIS — Colliers has negotiated the lease-up of a 130,582-square-foot industrial building located at 4740 Victory Lane in Indianapolis. BioPlus Specialty Pharmacy Services LLC, a subsidiary of Elevance Health, leased 47,891 square feet. BioPlus provides pharmacy services for patients living with chronic conditions such as cancer, multiple sclerosis, hepatitis C, autoimmune diseases and rheumatology. Hellman Worldwide Logistics signed a lease for 82,691 square feet. Headquartered in Germany, the company is one of the largest international logistics providers with 489 offices in 173 countries. Jimmy Cohoat and Billy Powers of Colliers represented the landlord, Shear Property Group.

