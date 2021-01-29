REBusinessOnline

Colliers Negotiates Life Sciences Lease for Gene Therapy Firm in Philadelphia’s University City Area

Spirovant Sciences' new space at 3675 Market Street in Philadelphia's University City area will serve as its expanded headquarters.

PHILADELPHIA — Colliers International has negotiated a life sciences lease at 3675 Market St. in Philadelphia’s University City neighborhood. Joseph Fetterman and Clifford Brechner of Colliers represented the tenant, gene therapy firm Spirovant Sciences, which will use the space for its expanded headquarters and lab operations, in the lease negotiations. A partnership between Ventas and Wexford Science + Technologies developed the 14-story, 340,000-square-foot building, which houses lab and traditional office space and is located near a variety of retail and restaurant options.

