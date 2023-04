TOMBALL, TEXAS — Colliers has negotiated the sale of a 10-acre commercial development site located at 15530 Treichel Road in the northern Houston suburb of Tomball. Tom Condon Jr. and John Grimsley of Colliers represented the seller, an undisclosed private investor, in the transaction. Chris Weisinger and Ryan Knape of One Rock represented the buyers, Max & Beverly Welch, who plan to expand their existing garden center and nursery at the site.