Colliers Negotiates Sale of 102,516 SF Logistics Building in Rancho Cucamonga, California

Located at 9180 Center Ave. in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., the property features 102,516 square feet of industrial space.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CALIF. — Colliers has arranged the sale of a distribution building located at 9180 Center Ave. in Rancho Cucamonga. A fund managed by Black Creek Group, which was acquired by a subsidiary of Ares Management in July, purchased the property from Woomer Reverse for $24.5 million.

The 102,516-square-foot building features an ESFR sprinkler system, 30-foot clear heights, two suites and a large concrete truck court. The building was constructed is 2004.

Clyde Stauff and Jace Gan of Colliers represented the seller and buyer in the deal.

