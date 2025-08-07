Colliers Negotiates Sale of 103,830 SF Retail Center in Orlando

ORLANDO, FLA. — Colliers has negotiated the sale of the Shoppes at South Semoran, a 103,830-square-foot retail center located in Orlando, six miles directly north of Orlando International Airport. Originally built in 1986, the property was renovated in 2013 with façade enhancements, as well as signage and parking lot improvements.

Walmart Neighborhood Market anchors the property, which was 99 percent leased at the time of sale. Additional tenants include Dollar Tree, Wendy’s and Suncoast Credit Union.

Brad Peterson and Whitaker Leonhardt of Colliers represented the seller, an affiliate of Core Investment Properties Fund, in the transaction. The buyer was an affiliate of Newport Capital Partners. Ben Greazel, also with Colliers, arranged acquisition financing through Ameris Bank. The sales price and loan amount were not disclosed.