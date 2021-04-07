REBusinessOnline

Colliers Negotiates Sale of 118,465 SF Office Building in Lyndhurst, New Jersey

The office building at 1099 Wall St. W. in Lyndhurst, New Jersey, totals 118,465 square feet. The property was built in 1971.

LYNDHURST, N.J. — Colliers International has negotiated the sale of 1099 Wall Street West, a 118,465-square-foot office building in Lyndhurst, located outside of New York City. Originally built in 1971, the property recently received $1.2 million in capital improvements, including the upgrading of amenities such as a café, game room and lounge and a conference center. Locally based investment and management firm Bergman Real Estate Group sold the property to BHN Associates for an undisclosed price. Jackelene Chesler, Matthew Brown and Patrick Norris of Colliers brokered the deal.

