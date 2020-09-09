Colliers Negotiates Sale of 132,000 SF FedEx Ground Distribution Building in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

HOUSTON — Colliers International has negotiated the sale of a 132,000-square-foot distribution building located at 6410 W. Sam Houston Parkway N. in Houston. The property was developed on an 18.1-acre site as a build-to-suit project for FedEx Ground Packaging Systems. David Carter and Jeff Peltier of Colliers represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer and additional terms of sale were not disclosed.