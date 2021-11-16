REBusinessOnline

Colliers Negotiates Sale of 144-Unit Woodstone Manor Apartment Homes in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

HOUSTON — Colliers has negotiated the sale of Woodstone Manor Apartment Homes, a 144-unit complex in Houston. The property, which was 98 percent occupied at the time of sale, is located at 10250 Lands End Drive on the city’s southwest side. Bob Heard, Chip Nash and Todd Stewart of Colliers represented the undisclosed seller in the deal. The buyer was Gibby’s Capital Investments.

