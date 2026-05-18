Colliers Negotiates Sale of 149,012 SF Industrial Portfolio in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Colliers has negotiated the sale of Georgetown Commerce Park, a two-building light industrial portfolio totaling 149,012 square feet in Indianapolis. The properties are situated within the Park 100 industrial park and feature clear heights ranging from 16 to 20 feet, 25 dock doors, 23 drive-in doors and 337 parking spaces. At the time of sale, the portfolio was 95.6 percent occupied by 21 tenants. Alex Cantu, Alex Davenport, Jeff Devine, Steve Disse, Tyler Ziebel, Jason Speckman, Tyler Wilson and Sydney Gabriel of Colliers represented the undisclosed seller. The buyer was Blue Ridge Industrial LLC, a Dallas-based private equity firm.