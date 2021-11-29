Colliers Negotiates Sale of 155,000 SF Search Plaza Office Building in Dallas

DALLAS — Colliers has negotiated the sale of Search Plaza, a 155,000-square-foot office building located along the North Central Expressway in North Dallas. New Orleans-based Uhalt Investments purchased the asset from Pillar Commercial for an undisclosed price. Creighton Stark and Chris Boyd of Colliers brokered the deal. Pillar Commercial will continue to manage and lease the building, which was 91 percent leased at the time of sale.