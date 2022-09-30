Colliers Negotiates Sale of 163,000 SF Manufacturing Facility in Sunnyvale, Texas

SUNNYVALE, TEXAS — Colliers has negotiated the sale of a 163,000-square-foot manufacturing facility located on U.S. Highway 80 in Sunnyvale, an eastern suburb of Dallas. Automotive parts provider The Adell Group occupies the facility along with construction management firm The Christman Co. Andrew Johnson of Colliers represented the buyer, Dallas-based Leon Capital Group, in the transaction, additional terms of which were not disclosed.