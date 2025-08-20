Colliers Negotiates Sale of 168.3-Acre Industrial Development Site in South Orlando

ORLANDO, FLA. — Colliers has negotiated the $46.3 million sale of a 168.3-acre site on Wetherbee Road near Orlando International Airport. Orlando Utilities Commission sold the parcel on the south side of the city to developer Seefried Industrial Properties and its equity partner Clarion Partners.

Joe Rossi, Lee Morris, Jeff Morris and Bret Felberg of Colliers represented the seller in the land transaction. Seefried was self-represented in the deal and has selected Morris to lease the development, which is dubbed Orlando Infill Logistics Center. The project will span 1.5 million square feet of new development across a maximum of nine buildings.

Seefried plans to begin construction in the first quarter on the first three buildings, which are being developed on a speculative basis. Build-to-suit opportunities are also being entertained at the site, according to Colliers. Orlando Infill Logistics Center will feature up to 1,500 automobile parking spaces and 600 trailer spaces at full build-out.