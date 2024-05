MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. — Colliers has negotiated the sale of a 17,768-square-foot industrial building located just outside Philadelphia in Mount Laurel. The building, which according to LoopNet Inc. was built in 1970 and features a clear height of 16 feet, was renovated in 2017 and fully leased at the time of sale. Marc Isdaner and Ian Richmond of Colliers represented the seller, East Capital Partners, in the transaction. The buyer was an undisclosed 1031 exchange investor.