Colliers Negotiates Sale of 207-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Metro Austin

PFLUGERVILLE, TEXAS — Colliers has negotiated the sale of Private Warehouse Mini Storage, a 207-unit facility located in the northern Austin suburb of Pflugerville. Built in 1995 and expanded in 1997 and 2002, the property now spans 24,000 net rentable square feet. Kyle Newswanger of Colliers represented the seller in the transaction. The buyer was an out-of-state investor. Both parties requested anonymity.