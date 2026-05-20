Colliers Negotiates Sale of 208,000 SF Industrial Facility in Rossford, Ohio

ROSSFORD, OHIO — Colliers has negotiated the sale of Innovation Industrial Park Building 2, a 208,000-square-foot industrial facility in Rossford near Toledo. Alex Cantu, Alex Davenport, Jeff Devine, Steve Disse, Tyler Ziebel, Tim Breckner and Conor Toomey of Colliers represented the seller, Scannell Properties. Glen Una Management Co. was the buyer. Delivered in 2022, the property is fully leased to Logos Logistics, Norplas Industries Inc. and Grabber Construction Products. The rear-load facility features a clear height of 32 feet, 24 dock-high doors, two drive-in doors, a 130-foot truck court and 58 trailer parking stalls.