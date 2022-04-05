Colliers Negotiates Sale of 21,258 SF Office Building in Grapevine, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

GRAPEVINE, TEXAS — Colliers has negotiated the sale of a 21,258-square-foot office building located at 4550 State Highway 360 in Grapevine, located on the northern central side of the metroplex. The property was built on 2.2 acres in 2008. Cody Payne, Austin Edelmon and Nick Miller of Colliers represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were private investors that requested anonymity, in the all-cash transaction.