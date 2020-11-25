REBusinessOnline

Colliers Negotiates Sale of 230-Unit Ridge at Trinity Apartments in Southeast Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Ridge at Trinity Apartments in Dallas totals 230 units. The property was built in 1970.

DALLAS — Colliers International has negotiated the sale of Ridge at Trinity Apartments, a 230-unit affordable housing community in southeast Dallas. The property, which consists of 19 buildings on 17.4 acres, was built in 1970 and renovated between 2015 and 2019. Amenities include a leasing office, onsite laundry facilities and open green spaces with playgrounds. Mark Allen and Courtland Charles of Colliers represented the seller, affordable housing owner-operator Hope Housing, in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
1
Webinar: Denver Multifamily Outlook — What will Denver Multifamily Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
3
InterFace Net Lease 2020
Dec
8
InterFace Seniors Housing Investment, Development & Operations 2020
Dec
15
Webinar: Affordable Housing Texas — What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in Texas?
Dec
16
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  