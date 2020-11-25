Colliers Negotiates Sale of 230-Unit Ridge at Trinity Apartments in Southeast Dallas
DALLAS — Colliers International has negotiated the sale of Ridge at Trinity Apartments, a 230-unit affordable housing community in southeast Dallas. The property, which consists of 19 buildings on 17.4 acres, was built in 1970 and renovated between 2015 and 2019. Amenities include a leasing office, onsite laundry facilities and open green spaces with playgrounds. Mark Allen and Courtland Charles of Colliers represented the seller, affordable housing owner-operator Hope Housing, in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.
