REBusinessOnline

Colliers Negotiates Sale of 24,924 SF Warehouse in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

FARMERS BRANCH, TEXAS — Colliers International has negotiated the sale of a 24,924-square-foot warehouse located at 13840 Denton Drive in the northern Dallas suburb of Farmers Branch. Jason Tangen and Barrett Gibson of Colliers represented the seller, H&B Development & Construction, in the transaction. Jake Dreyer of KW Commercial represented the buyer, Woodhill Investment Co.

