Colliers Negotiates Sale of 25,133 SF Office Building in Grapevine, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

GRAPEVINE, TEXAS — Colliers International has negotiated the sale of a 25,133-square-foot office building located near Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in Grapevine. The property was fully occupied at the time of sale. Cody Payne of Colliers represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were private investors that requested anonymity, in the transaction.

