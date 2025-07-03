Colliers Negotiates Sale of 252-Unit Green Arbor Apartments in Southeast Houston

HOUSTON — Colliers has negotiated the sale of Green Arbor Apartments, a 252-unit multifamily property in southeast Houston. The site spans 8.7 acres at 10601 Sabo Road in the Southbelt‑Ellington area, and the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units, some of which are equipped with private balconies/patios. Amenities include two pools and a playground. Chip Nash, Bob Heard and Jaleel Adatia of Colliers represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were also not disclosed.