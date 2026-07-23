Thursday, July 23, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Gray Industrial Center Building 2 in Shelbyville, Ky,, is a build-to-suit for logistics provider Kuehne+Nagel.
AcquisitionsIndustrialKentuckySoutheast

Colliers Negotiates Sale of 302,400 SF Industrial Facility in Shelbyville, Kentucky

by John Nelson

SHELBYVILLE, KY. — Colliers has negotiated the sale of a 302,400-square-foot industrial facility located at 530 Logistics Drive in Shelbyville, a suburb roughly 30 miles east of Louisville. Alex Cantu, Alex Davenport, Jeff Devine, Steve Disse and Tyler Ziebel of Colliers, along with Doug Butcher and Alex Grove of CBRE, represented the seller, Gray Development, in the transaction. Elmtree Funds purchased the facility, named Gray Industrial Center Building 2, for an undisclosed price.

Gray Development recently delivered the property as a build-to-suit for logistics provider Kuehne+Nagel. Situated on 32.2 acres one mile from I-64, the facility features 36-foot clear height, 43 dock doors, two drive-in doors, ESFR fire suppression, 56- by 54-foot column spacing with 70-foot speed bays, a 140-foot truck court, 61 trailer parking spaces and 334 auto parking spaces.

You may also like

Entre Commercial Realty Brokers Sale of 95,179 SF...

JLL Arranges Sale of 45,904 SF Outpatient Medical...

Formation Interests, Crescent Real Estate Break Ground on...

BLP Buys 782,775 SF Distribution Facility in Frederickson,...

Kiemle Hagood Negotiates $32M Sale of Multi-Tenant Retail...

CBRE Arranges $30M Sale of Six-Building Retail Portfolio...

Urban Logistics Realty to Develop Two Industrial Projects...

Realterm Buys 40-Acre Industrial Outdoor Storage Facility in...

Partnership Agrees to Acquire Providence Place Mall in...