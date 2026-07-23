Colliers Negotiates Sale of 302,400 SF Industrial Facility in Shelbyville, Kentucky

SHELBYVILLE, KY. — Colliers has negotiated the sale of a 302,400-square-foot industrial facility located at 530 Logistics Drive in Shelbyville, a suburb roughly 30 miles east of Louisville. Alex Cantu, Alex Davenport, Jeff Devine, Steve Disse and Tyler Ziebel of Colliers, along with Doug Butcher and Alex Grove of CBRE, represented the seller, Gray Development, in the transaction. Elmtree Funds purchased the facility, named Gray Industrial Center Building 2, for an undisclosed price.

Gray Development recently delivered the property as a build-to-suit for logistics provider Kuehne+Nagel. Situated on 32.2 acres one mile from I-64, the facility features 36-foot clear height, 43 dock doors, two drive-in doors, ESFR fire suppression, 56- by 54-foot column spacing with 70-foot speed bays, a 140-foot truck court, 61 trailer parking spaces and 334 auto parking spaces.