Colliers Negotiates Sale of 32,226 SF Office, Healthcare Property in Rutherford, New Jersey

RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Colliers International has negotiated the sale of 71 Union Avenue, a 32,226-square-foot, transit-served office and healthcare property in the Northern New Jersey community of Rutherford. The seller was an affiliate of Aspen Advisors, and the buyer was undisclosed. Jacklene Chesler, Matthew Brown and Patrick Norris of Colliers brokered the deal.