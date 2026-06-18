Thursday, June 18, 2026
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Alfa Laval purchased County Line Commerce Park Building II.
AcquisitionsIndianaIndustrialMidwest

Colliers Negotiates Sale of 324,880 SF Industrial Facility in Indianapolis

by Kristin Harlow

INDIANAPOLIS — Colliers has arranged the sale of County Line Commerce Park Building II, a 324,880-square-foot industrial facility in southern Indianapolis. Built by Peterson Construction in 2025 as a build-to-suit project, Building II sits on 26.8 acres and features a clear height of 36 feet, 25 dock-high doors and 330 parking spaces. The building is the first to be completed within County Line Commerce Park, a 117-acre master-planned industrial complex that is planned to eventually feature four industrial buildings, two retail outlets and a hotel.

Alex, Cantu, Alex Davenport, Jeff Devine, Steve Disse and Tyler Ziebel of Colliers represented the seller, a joint venture between Citimark and developer Gershman Partners, in the transaction. The buyer, Alfa Laval, a Swedish heating equipment manufacturer, occupies the facility for its North American manufacturing, testing and research and development headquarters.

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