Colliers Negotiates Sale of 37,840 SF Retail Center in Hamburg, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Northeast, Pennsylvania, Retail

HAMBURG, PA. —  Colliers International has negotiated the sale of a 37,840-square-foot retail center located at 552 State St. in the Lehigh Valley city of Hamburg. Pennsylvania-based grocer Weis Markets anchors the center. Scott Horner and Derek Zerfass of Colliers represented the seller, private investor Linda King, in the transaction. The duo also procured the buyer, Sar & Co.

