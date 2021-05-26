Colliers Negotiates Sale of 37,840 SF Retail Center in Hamburg, Pennsylvania
HAMBURG, PA. — Colliers International has negotiated the sale of a 37,840-square-foot retail center located at 552 State St. in the Lehigh Valley city of Hamburg. Pennsylvania-based grocer Weis Markets anchors the center. Scott Horner and Derek Zerfass of Colliers represented the seller, private investor Linda King, in the transaction. The duo also procured the buyer, Sar & Co.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.