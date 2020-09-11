Colliers Negotiates Sale of 40,136 SF Industrial Property in Newark, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

Atum Biotechnology will convert the 40,136-square-foot industrial property at 8484 Central Ave. in Newark, Calif., into a lab and office space.

NEWARK, CALIF. — Colliers International has arranged the sale of an industrial building located at 8484 Central Ave. in Newark. QQE Properties sold the asset to Atum Biotechnology for $8.8 million.

Atum Biotechnology plans to convert the 40,136-square-foot building into lab and office space. The buyer is a provider of tools and solutions to life sciences researchers including gene design; optimization and synthesis; expression vectors; and platforms for protein and cellular engineering and production.

Todd Severson of Colliers International represented the seller, while Brian Mason of Avison Young and Jeff Powers of Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer in the transaction.