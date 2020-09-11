Colliers Negotiates Sale of 40,136 SF Industrial Property in Newark, California
NEWARK, CALIF. — Colliers International has arranged the sale of an industrial building located at 8484 Central Ave. in Newark. QQE Properties sold the asset to Atum Biotechnology for $8.8 million.
Atum Biotechnology plans to convert the 40,136-square-foot building into lab and office space. The buyer is a provider of tools and solutions to life sciences researchers including gene design; optimization and synthesis; expression vectors; and platforms for protein and cellular engineering and production.
Todd Severson of Colliers International represented the seller, while Brian Mason of Avison Young and Jeff Powers of Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer in the transaction.
