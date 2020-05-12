Colliers Negotiates Sale of 41,179 SF Retail Property in Montgomeryville, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Northeast, Pennsylvania, Retail

The retail property is located at 980 Bethlehem Pike.

MONTGOMERYVILLE, PA. — Colliers International has negotiated the $4 million sale of a 41,179-square-foot retail property in Montgomeryville, a northern suburb of Philadelphia. Located at 980 Bethlehem Pike, the building was previously occupied by craft supplies retailer A.C. Moore but was vacant at the time of sale. The property is located near the Route 202 shopping center, which includes a Target, Giant supermarket and Bed Bath & Beyond. Carl Neilson, Todd Sussman and Jon Kieserman represented the seller, a local limited liability company, in the transaction. The buyer was 978 Bethlehem Pike LLC.