Colliers Negotiates Sale of 41,661 SF Office Complex in Irving

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

IRVING, TEXAS — Colliers International has negotiated the sale of Regent Place, a 41,661-square-foot office complex in the Las Colinas area of Irving. Built on 2.1 acres in 1981 and renovated in 2010, the property offers proximity to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and other major state highways. Cody Payne of Colliers represented the buyer and seller, both of which were private investors that requested anonymity, in the transaction.