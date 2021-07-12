Colliers Negotiates Sale of 41,661 SF Office Complex in Irving
IRVING, TEXAS — Colliers International has negotiated the sale of Regent Place, a 41,661-square-foot office complex in the Las Colinas area of Irving. Built on 2.1 acres in 1981 and renovated in 2010, the property offers proximity to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and other major state highways. Cody Payne of Colliers represented the buyer and seller, both of which were private investors that requested anonymity, in the transaction.
