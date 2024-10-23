Colliers Negotiates Sale of 424-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in Downtown Minneapolis for $32.5M

MINNEAPOLIS — Colliers has negotiated the sale of a two-property multifamily portfolio totaling 424 units in the Loring Park neighborhood of downtown Minneapolis for $32.5 million. The properties are located at 215 and 330 Oak Grove St. They feature newly renovated one- and two-bedroom units. Amenities include a patio, garden, resident lounge, fitness center, laundry room, package room and garage parking. Both assets are more than 80 percent leased. Mox Gunderson, Dan Linnell, Adam Haydon and Devon Dvorak of Colliers represented the seller, Laramar Group. Grove Estates was the buyer.